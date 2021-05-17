12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) stock increased by 29.37% to $11.01 during Monday’s after-market session. Ultralife’s trading volume hit 584.5K shares by close, accounting for 684.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.1 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock increased by 7.44% to $3.75. At the close, Quest Resource Holding’s trading volume reached 9.0K shares. This is 10.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares rose 4.14% to $44.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 23.0K shares, which is 7.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $3.16. SG Blocks’s trading volume hit 111.1K shares by close, accounting for 17.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock moved upwards by 1.68% to $3.02. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.5K shares, which is 0.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $140.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares moved upwards by 1.65% to $8.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.4K, accounting for 1.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock decreased by 19.47% to $2.4 during Monday’s after-market session. TOMI Environmental Solns’s trading volume hit 27.3K shares by close, accounting for 19.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock decreased by 13.23% to $16.8. This security traded at a volume of 65.7K shares come close, making up 6.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.8 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares decreased by 11.6% to $12.05. Desktop Metal’s trading volume hit 232.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares fell 4.35% to $1.98. This security traded at a volume of 4.9K shares come close, making up 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $140.0 million.
- Viad (NYSE:VVI) shares declined by 4.17% to $41.61. This security traded at a volume of 15.6K shares come close, making up 11.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $852.3 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock declined by 3.45% to $1.12. Astrotech’s trading volume hit 7.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
