12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $2.2 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3K, accounting for 0.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $142.1 million.
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) stock rose 2.7% to $39.91. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.4K shares, which is 11.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Model N (NYSE:MODN) shares rose 1.97% to $35.16. Model N’s trading volume hit 28.3K shares by close, accounting for 8.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $24.75. At the close, Riot Blockchain’s trading volume reached 187.5K shares. This is 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares increased by 1.52% to $36.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.5K, accounting for 2.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares increased by 1.37% to $47.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 42.2K, accounting for 5.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
Losers
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares declined by 9.52% to $10.65 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 11.8K shares come close, making up 6.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock declined by 6.25% to $2.7. Ideanomics’s trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 4.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock fell 5.37% to $8.12. At the close, SemiLEDs’s trading volume reached 17.6K shares. This is 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) stock decreased by 3.56% to $188.84. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 44.0K shares, which is 10.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.
- Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) stock decreased by 3.55% to $26.1. At the close, Alkami Technology’s trading volume reached 10.0K shares. This is 2.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares fell 2.99% to $3.9. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 33.7K shares, which is 1.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.