Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares increased by 10.15% to $10.9 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Vericity's stock is trading at a volume of 19.8K, which is 2.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.2 million.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock fell 1.94% to $32.12 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 9.9K shares is 10.7% of United Fire Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.5 million.

