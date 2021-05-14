fbpx
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 14, 2021 1:08 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares increased by 10.15% to $10.9 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Vericity's stock is trading at a volume of 19.8K, which is 2.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.2 million.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock increased by 4.76% to $4.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.1 million, which is 34.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock rose 4.17% to $78.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 81.7K, which is 19.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) stock rose 3.22% to $10.4. As of 12:40 EST, China Life Insurance Co's stock is trading at a volume of 295.2K, which is 50.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 3.22% to $9.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 28.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares rose 3.12% to $2.64. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings's stock is 8.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock fell 1.94% to $32.12 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 9.9K shares is 10.7% of United Fire Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.5 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares fell 1.61% to $11.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2 million, which is 72.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock decreased by 1.29% to $6.15. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 56.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $322.0 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares decreased by 1.13% to $13.62. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.5K shares, making up 7.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.0 million.
  • Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) stock decreased by 1.07% to $86.17. Trading volume for Safety Insurance Group's stock is 7.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) shares declined by 0.82% to $66.11. AMERISAFE's stock is trading at a volume of 13.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

