12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) shares rose 9.99% to $112.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 20.9K shares, which is 6.77 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) shares rose 8.4% to $125.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 411.6K, accounting for 13.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares increased by 8.08% to $1.47. Trading volume for this security closed at 520.4K, accounting for 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares rose 7.6% to $36.93. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.3K shares, which is 1.67 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock rose 5.99% to $21.2. At the close, Cricut’s trading volume reached 2.1K shares. This is 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock rose 4.99% to $42.43. This security traded at a volume of 66.0K shares come close, making up 2.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares fell 12.97% to $2.55 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Monaker Group’s trading volume reached 20.2K shares. This is 1.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $48.8 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 4.3% to $0.57. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.5 million, accounting for 8.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $365.6 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock fell 2.13% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 863, accounting for 0.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock declined by 1.75% to $34.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 47.3K, accounting for 2.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares decreased by 1.53% to $2.58. Charles & Colvard’s trading volume hit 106 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $77.0 million.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares fell 1.44% to $36.5. This security traded at a volume of 549.0K shares come close, making up 6.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.