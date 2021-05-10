12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $6.07 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.9K, accounting for 1.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.8 million.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock rose 2.65% to $3.09. Pixelworks's trading volume hit 537 shares by close, accounting for 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) stock rose 2.6% to $7.49. Conduent's trading volume hit 21.9K shares by close, accounting for 1.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares rose 2.45% to $1.25. Safe-T Gr's trading volume hit 1.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock rose 1.62% to $0.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.1K, accounting for 0.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares rose 1.61% to $0.94. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.3K, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.3 million.
Losers
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) shares decreased by 9.71% to $40.0 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 129.5K shares, which is 11.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock decreased by 9.37% to $3.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.1K, accounting for 9.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares declined by 4.97% to $54.17. This security traded at a volume of 111.2K shares come close, making up 4.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock declined by 2.88% to $8.45. SemiLEDs's trading volume hit 78.2K shares by close, accounting for 2.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares declined by 2.59% to $1.13. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.0K, accounting for 0.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock fell 2.41% to $29.23. This security traded at a volume of 202.9K shares come close, making up 0.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
