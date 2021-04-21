Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares increased by 11.53% to $11.13 during Wednesday's

Gainers

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock moved upwards by 8.45% to $8.21. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 840.6K, which is 42.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares declined by 0.93% to $3.23. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.3K shares, making up 12.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

