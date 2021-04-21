fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.27
335.14
+ 0.38%
DIA
+ 2.31
335.89
+ 0.68%
SPY
+ 2.46
409.86
+ 0.6%
TLT
+ 0.07
139.43
+ 0.05%
GLD
+ 1.47
165.03
+ 0.88%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 21, 2021 12:44 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares increased by 11.53% to $11.13 during Wednesday's

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares increased by 11.53% to $11.13 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.5K, which is 263.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock moved upwards by 8.45% to $8.21. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 840.6K, which is 42.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares increased by 7.37% to $86.96. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 33.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares rose 4.94% to $10.39. The current volume of 922.2K shares is 27.86% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares rose 3.32% to $10.43. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 377.1K shares, making up 69.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $7.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.3K shares, making up 26.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.0 million.

Losers

  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares fell 1.71% to $22.42 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 212.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares declined by 0.93% to $3.23. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.3K shares, making up 12.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) shares declined by 0.92% to $19.55. State Auto Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $860.3 million.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares fell 0.45% to $233.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 298.4K, which is 17.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 billion.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock fell 0.41% to $7.42. The current volume of 9.8K shares is 7.29% of Intl General Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.6 million.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) shares declined by 0.28% to $16.34. Trading volume for Donegal Group's stock is 28.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.0 million.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

