Snowflake's AI-Driven Insights To Power LA28 Olympic And Paralympic Games

Snowflake Inc. SNOW on Monday announced a three-year partnership as the Official Data Collaboration Provider for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA.

This partnership underscores the growing importance of data in sports, from optimizing athlete performance to enhancing fan experiences and streamlining large-scale event operations.

Snowflake platforms will empower LA28 and Team USA across critical functions, including athletes’ training data and fan engagement, as well as enhancing LA28 Games planning and delivery.

The company said that Snowflake’s fully managed platform will let Team USA centralize critical information for sharing and collaboration, such as athlete training data, health records, nutrition sources, and more, ensuring every competitor has the knowledge and support required to win.

Team USA can use Snowflake’s flexible software architecture to connect and enrich fan data in order to build a complete profile of each fan and then engage with them in a personalized way, the company added.

“The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic stage offers an extraordinary opportunity to bring together data for truly meaningful impact and breakthroughs, and Snowflake’s technology is uniquely positioned to enable powerful data collaboration at scale,” said Denise Persson, CMO at Snowflake.

Snowflake and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Properties see this partnership as a crucial step towards achieving their innovation goals and creating the most technologically advanced Olympic and Paralympic Games in history. John Slusher, CEO of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties, highlighted the seamless integration and scaling efficiency that Snowflake’s technology brings.

Snowflake stock surged close to 31% year-to-date. Recently, Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan noted that Snowflake’s core data engineering capabilities are expanding rapidly. The analyst believes that Snowflake’s strengthening fundamentals, new product velocity, and recent tariff relief will contribute to accelerated growth in the second half of the year.

Snowflake reported first-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion, up by 26%, beating analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The AI data cloud company reported adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 21 cents per share.

Snowflake expects second-quarter product revenue of $1.035 billion-$1.04 billion, up approximately 25%.

Price Action: SNOW stock is trading higher by 2.73% to $205.52 at last check Tuesday.

