Palo Alto, Delta Air, PayPal And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW continues to gain market share in the cybersecurity space.

On Aug. 19, Palo Alto Networks reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance. Palo Alto's board authorized an additional $500 million for share repurchases, bringing the company's remaining buyback authorization up to $1 billion.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL as his final trade.

Southwest Airlines Co LUV recently introduced a new $2.5 billion share repurchase program. Southwest’s repurchase plan, alongside its enhanced growth projections and cost-saving initiatives, signals broader optimism for the airline industry’s recovery and profitability. Delta, as one of the leading carriers in the U.S., could see increased investor interest as competitors like Southwest aim for financial efficiency and stronger earnings growth. Delta Air Lines is scheduled to hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its September quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Liz Young Thomas of SoFi picked The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL continues to break out.

PayPal Holdings recently unveiled its plan to extend cryptocurrency services to U.S. business account holders, with the exception of New York State. As per a press release issued on Tuesday, the latest move would enable U.S. merchants to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency directly from their business accounts.

Price Action:

Palo Alto fell 0.5% to close at $338.73 during Thursday's session.

Delta Air shares gained 6.3% to settle at $51.81 on Thursday.

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund gained 0.3% during Thursday's session.

PayPal shares gained 3.5% to close at $80.08 on Thursday.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock