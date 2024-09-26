Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Rising

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL shares are trading higher by 6.09% to $51.72 during Thursday’s session following news that Southwest Airlines Co LUV introduced a new $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

What To Know: Southwest's repurchase plan, alongside its enhanced growth projections and cost-saving initiatives, signals broader optimism for the airline industry's recovery and profitability. Delta, as one of the leading carriers in the U.S., could see increased investor interest as competitors like Southwest aim for financial efficiency and stronger earnings growth.

Southwest's expectation of delivering $4 billion in incremental EBIT by 2027 and achieving a 15% or greater return on invested capital underscores the financial health and long-term profitability of major airlines, fostering a more favorable perception of the sector.

Delta also stands to benefit from the same industry tailwinds that Southwest is leveraging, particularly as both companies share similar challenges and opportunities. The lowering of fuel costs, a key factor in Southwest's guidance adjustment for economic fuel costs per gallon, suggests an improved cost environment for all carriers.

What Else: Moreover, Southwest’s focus on operational efficiency—through hiring control, scheduling optimization, and supply chain opportunities—sets a precedent for other carriers like Delta to continue driving their own efficiency initiatives.

Delta's ability to manage costs while enhancing its customer experience has been a key pillar of its business strategy, and investors may view Southwest's news as an industry-wide validation of the growing profitability potential for major carriers.

Delta, which has long emphasized premium service and product differentiation, may benefit from this shift as more airlines adapt to evolving customer expectations. Any moves by competitors to enhance customer satisfaction can encourage broader investment in the sector, as carriers look to attract a loyal customer base and boost long-term revenue.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, DAL has a 52-week high of $53.86 and a 52-week low of $30.60.