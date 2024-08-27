Jim Cramer Believes In Dell CEO, Doesn't Like B&G Foods

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer called e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF “without a doubt, one of the most shorted stocks in the market.”

“And every time anything bad happens in the cosmetic group, people come down on it, but then you have to buy,” he said.

Cramer said he doesn't like B&G Foods, Inc. BGS. “It's just really a bunch of warmed over brands put together under one roof. That game doesn't work anymore,” he added.

The “Mad Money” host said Johnson & Johnson JNJ has “just had a major move up. Every time it's had a major move up, it then moves down.” He recommended waiting until it comes down a little bit. “It's too high for me,” he added.

Cramer recommended to wait for a pullback, when asked about UWM Holdings Corporation UWMC.

Cramer recommended not touching Symbotic Inc. SYM. “The company is not the one you want to be in. It is too high, even after this comedown,” he noted.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD is a trading stock and not an investment stock, Cramer said. “It's just too high risk for me,” he added.

“I am believing that SoFi SOFI may be the right one,” Cramer said. “I see the risk reward to be very positive.”

Cramer said he believes in Michael Dell, CEO of Dell, and recommended buying Dell Technologies Inc. DELL.

Cramer recommended selling Lucid Group, Inc. LCID.

Price Action:

E.l.f Beauty shares fell 8.7% to settle at $156.09 on Monday.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals shares gained 0.9% to close at $16.09.

B&G Foods shares gained 2.6% to close at $8.63.

Lucid shares gained 1.4% to settle at $4.26 on Monday.

SoFi shares gained 2% to settle at $7.67.

Dell shares 0.3% to close at $111.67.

Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.3% to settle at $164.61 on Monday.

UWM shares fell 2% to close at $9.33.

Symbotic shares fell 2.5% to settle at $22.77.

