Jim Cramer: Celestica Makes A 'Comeback,' Sell This Movie Theater Stock,

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer called Celestica Inc. CLS “terrific” after the Toronto-based company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

“What a comeback,” Cramer added.

Cramer said he also likes Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX. On April 25, Comfort Systems reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and increased its quarterly dividend. Cramer recommends buying Uranium Energy Corp. UEC. On March 25, Uranium Energy reported the appointment of Brent Berg as Senior Vice-President, U.S. Operations. When asked about Moderna, Inc. MRNA, Cramer said, “I still think that Bancel [CEO of Moderna] has it, I really do.” It was recently reported that Moderna has achieved a significant victory at the European Patent Office (EPO) in its ongoing legal battle with Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX over the Covid-19 vaccine.

The “Mad Money” host recommended selling AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC. “Take out your cash, let the rest run,” he added.

The movie theater company, last week, announced the return of its Summer Movie Camp program.

“We have to wait and see whether they can make money before we recommend it,” Cramer said when asked about Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP.

On May 7, Inspire Medical Systems posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Price Action:

Moderna shares gained 1.6% to settle at $166.61 on Friday.

Comfort Systems shares gained 3.5% to close at $342.32 on Friday.

Celestica shares surged 6.2% to settle at $58.80.

AMC Entertainment shares gained 6.4% to settle at $4.84 on Friday.

Uranium Energy shares rose 3.1% to settle at $7.26 during Friday's session.

Inspire Medical Systems shares gained 2.5% to close at $158.72 on Friday.

