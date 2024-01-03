Jim Cramer Says Move On From This Energy Stock: 'It's Moved Too Much'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended moving on from Tidewater Inc. TDW. "It’s moved too much," he added.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST is a "great long-term," investment, Cramer said. "I know that it can get hit, it has periodically gotten hit, and you have to have room to be able to buy more, that’s been the nature of the beast."

When asked about Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. EPRT, he said, "I like letter ‘O,’ that’s the one I’ve investigated the most, Realty Income Corporation O, and that one I’ve been behind, and it’s been a nice run, and I’m going to stay with it."

Cramer said buy The Procter & Gamble Company PG, when asked about Unilever PLC UL.

The "Mad Money" host recommended buying Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA. "This is a spec, and if you can put away enough money that it won’t hurt you if it goes to zero, then you do it. Because a lot of these are getting bids," he added.

Cramer said he likes Cheniere Energy, Inc. CNG.

Price Action: Shares of Cheniere fell 0.8% to close at $169.41, while Biomea Fusion rose 1% to $14.67 on Tuesday. Unilever rose 0.02% to settle at $48.49, while Procter & Gamble gained 1.5% to $148.74 during Tuesday’s session. Essential Properties Realty Trust shares rose 1.7% to settle at $26.00, while Realty Income gained 2% to $58.57 on Tuesday. Costco shares fell 1.4% to $650.65, while Tidewater shares declined 2.6% to close at $70.21 on Tuesday.

