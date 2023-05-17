Top 5 Real Estate Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump In May

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK

Cushman & Wakefield reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter EPS and worse-than-expected revenue results. "Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, Cushman & Wakefield’s teams around the world continue to deliver outstanding service and value to our clients, helping them navigate this complex landscape," said John Forrester, Cushman & Wakefield Chief Executive Officer. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $7.16 .

RSI Value: 24.19

24.19 CWK Price Action: Shares of Cushman & Wakefield fell 3.7% to close at $7.41 on Tuesday.

WeWork Inc. WE

WeWork Chairman and CEO Sandeep Mathrani will step down effective May 26. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.35.

RSI Value: 28.18

28.18 WE Price Action: Shares of WeWork fell 7.5% to close at $0.35 on Tuesday.

Kilroy Realty Corporation KRC

Kilroy Realty posted better-than-expected first-quarter sales results. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $26.03.

RSI Value: 24.31

24.31 KRC Price Action: Shares of Kilroy Realty dropped 4.8% to close at $26.06 on Tuesday.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. DEI

Douglas Emmett reported downbeat quarterly sales results. The company’s 52-week low is $10.23.

RSI Value: 25.80

25.80 DEI Price Action: Shares of Douglas Emmett dropped 4.6% to close at $10.27 on Tuesday.

Urban Edge Properties UE

Urban Edge Properties raised its FY23 outlook. "Urban Edge achieved a strong start to 2023 as we continued to execute on our growth strategy," said Jeff Olson, Chairman and CEO. The company has a 52-week low of $12.91.

RSI Value: 28.80

28.80 UE Price Action: Shares of Urban Edge Properties dropped 4.4% to close at $13.70 on Tuesday.

