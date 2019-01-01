QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.95 - 6.25
Vol / Avg.
797.7K/4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.55 - 14.97
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.19
P/E
-
EPS
-1.15
Shares
696.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 2:30PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 1:45PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 2:25PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 11:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 11:52AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 12:55PM
WeWork Inc is a commercial real estate company that provides flexible shared workspaces for technology startups and services for other enterprises. It designs and builds physical and virtual shared spaces and office services for entrepreneurs and companies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WeWork Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WeWork (WE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WeWork (NYSE: WE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WeWork's (WE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WeWork.

Q

What is the target price for WeWork (WE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WeWork

Q

Current Stock Price for WeWork (WE)?

A

The stock price for WeWork (NYSE: WE) is $6.105 last updated Today at 4:37:20 PM.

Q

Does WeWork (WE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WeWork.

Q

When is WeWork (NYSE:WE) reporting earnings?

A

WeWork’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is WeWork (WE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WeWork.

Q

What sector and industry does WeWork (WE) operate in?

A

WeWork is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.