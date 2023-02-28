Top 5 Industrials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In Q1 2023

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Interface, Inc. TILE

Truist Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $13 to $9. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $8.43 .

RSI Value: 29.81

29.81 TILE Price Action: Shares of Interface gained 1.3% to close at $8.91 on Monday.

Emerson Electric Co. EMR

Emerson Electric reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $72.41.

RSI Value: 29.97

29.97 EMR Price Action: Shares of Emerson Electric fell 0.1% to close at $82.10 on Monday.

The Shyft Group, Inc. SHYF

Shyft Group reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales and issued weak FY23 guidance. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $17.66.

RSI Value: 26.05

26.05 SHYF Price Action: Shares of Shyft Group fell 0.1% to close at $25.53 on Monday.

PACCAR Inc PCAR

PACCAR reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company’s 52-week low is $51.33.

RSI Value: 24.85

24.85 PCAR Price Action: Shares of PACCAR fell 0.3% to close at $72.11 on Monday.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW

Atlas Air Worldwide posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. The company has a 52-week low of $58.70.

RSI Value: 26.49

26.49 AAWW Price Action: Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide dropped 0.4% to close at $101.36 on Monday.

