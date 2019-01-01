Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. The company owns a fleet of freighters and passenger aircraft and leases additional aircraft and engines to expand its portfolio. It gives customers access to new production aircraft and offers crew, maintenance, and insurance services. In addition, the company operates a charter division to provide air cargo and passenger aircraft charters. Atlas Air customers include airlines, express delivery providers, freight forwarders, the U.S. military, and charter brokers. It provides global services to regions in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.