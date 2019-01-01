QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. The company owns a fleet of freighters and passenger aircraft and leases additional aircraft and engines to expand its portfolio. It gives customers access to new production aircraft and offers crew, maintenance, and insurance services. In addition, the company operates a charter division to provide air cargo and passenger aircraft charters. Atlas Air customers include airlines, express delivery providers, freight forwarders, the U.S. military, and charter brokers. It provides global services to regions in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS6.1407.050 0.9100
REV1.110B1.163B53.000M

Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (AAWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs's (AAWW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (AAWW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) was reported by Truist Securities on April 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting AAWW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (AAWW)?

A

The stock price for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) is $74.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (AAWW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs.

Q

When is Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) reporting earnings?

A

Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (AAWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (AAWW) operate in?

A

Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.