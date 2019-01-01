|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|6.140
|7.050
|0.9100
|REV
|1.110B
|1.163B
|53.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs’s space includes: Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO), Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).
The latest price target for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) was reported by Truist Securities on April 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting AAWW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) is $74.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs.
Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs.
Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.