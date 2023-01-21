Cramer's E-Commerce Recommendations Include 6 Stocks, But Why Didn't Amazon Make The Cut?

E-commerce companies experienced a slowdown in their businesses in 2022 following the pandemic boost they received in the previous two years. The poor fundamental performance impacted their stock prices.

Some e-commerce stocks are still investment-worthy, according to CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer. “There are still e-commerce plays that I’m willing to get behind there, the ones that have truly prioritized profitability,” the stock picker said.

Cramer’s E-Commerce Recommendations:

Etsy, Inc. ETSY, which hawks handmade or vintage items and craft supplies

Canadian e-commerce retailer Shopify, Inc. SHOP

Pinterest, Inc. PINS, a social-media platform that has transitioned into e-commerce business

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI, an e-commerce company based out of Argentina

Chewy, Inc. CHWY, an online retailer of pet foods and other pet-related products

Prologis, Inc. PLD, a REIT that invests in logistics facilities

Too Early For Broad-based Optimism: The struggles of e-commerce companies amid a higher interest rate environment and diversion of spending to travel and tourism following the reopening, could be temporary, Cramer said. He, however, is of the view that it is too early to buy many e-commerce companies, including industry leader Amazon, Inc. AMZN.

The CNBC host sees the need for more cost cuts at Amazon, which has already announced multiple rounds of layoffs. “This is a company with well over a million employees – to them, this is a drop in the bucket,” he reportedly said. The stock will eventually bottom and would be a “screaming buy” when the company’s business eventually makes a big comeback, he added.

Amazon closed Friday’s session up 3.81% at $97.25, according to Benzinga Pro data.

