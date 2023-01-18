Jim Cramer Says This Stock Up 23% In A Month Is 'A Great Speculative Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Biohaven Ltd BHVN is a "great speculative buy."

Analysts agree, Benzinga data shows a consensus Overweight rating on BHVN.

When asked about Boston Properties Inc BXP, he said, "They are disciplined, they’ve got a good yield."

The "Mad Money" host said Flex Ltd FLEX is an "inexpensive stock."

When asked about GSK plc GSK, Cramer responded, "I think Pfizer Inc. PFE is a much better stock."

Cramer said The Boeing Company BA is "good."

