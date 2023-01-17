5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points during the session.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Justin Jenkins

Analyst Firm: Raymond James

Ratings Accuracy: 88%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Strong Buy rating on Valero Energy Corporation VLO on January 13, 2023, and raised the price target from $152 to $169. Jenkins sees around 24% increase in the company’s stock.

Analyst: Spiro Dounis

Analyst Firm: Citigroup

Ratings Accuracy: 86%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Sell rating on Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP on January 9, 2023, and cut the price target from $39 to $35. Dounis predicts around 23% downside in the stock.

Analyst: Joseph Quatrochi

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Ratings Accuracy: 86%

Latest Rating: Reiterated an Equal-Weight rating for MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI on January 9, 2023, and raised the price target from $80 to $90. This analyst expects around 11% drop in the company’s stock.



Analyst: Craig Ellis

Analyst Firm: B. Riley Securities

Ratings Accuracy: 84%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS on January 12, 2023, and boosted the price target from $95 to $115. Ellis sees the stock gaining more than 14%.

Analyst: Mark Lear

Analyst Firm: Piper Sandler

Ratings Accuracy: 84%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Marathon Oil Corporation MRO on January 13, 2023, and cut the price target from $42 to $40. This analyst sees around 47% surge in the stock.