Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Biohaven Pharma Hldgs
Biohaven Pharma Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE: BHVN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BHVN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE: BHVN) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Biohaven Pharma Hldgs downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Biohaven Pharma Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Biohaven Pharma Hldgs was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (BHVN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (BHVN) is trading at is $143.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.