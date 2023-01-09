5 Cheapest Financial Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. GCBC

Greene County Bancorp, during October, reported a rise in Q1 earnings. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $36.09.

RSI Value: 26.87

26.87 GCBC Price Action: Shares of Greene County Bancorp rose 0.1% to settle at $54.38 on Friday.



First Savings Financial Group, Inc. FSFG

First Savings Financial, during October, posted a decline in Q4 earnings. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $19.76.

RSI Value: 25.62

25.62 FSFG Price Action: Shares of First Savings Financial fell 0.6% to close at $19.79 on Friday and added 1.4% in after-hours trading.



Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL

Lion Group, last month, posted a H1 loss of $0.52 per share. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.60.

RSI Value: 29.05

29.05 LGHL Price Action: Shares of Lion Group Holding fell 1.3% to close at $0.67 on Friday and added 0.8% in after-hours trading.



Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. SVVC

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, during November, announced Q3 financial results, reporting NAV of $5.58 per share. The company’s 52-week low is $0.89.

RSI Value: 25.95

25.95 SVVC Price Action: Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund dropped 1.1% to close at $0.92 on Friday.



SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS

SHF Holdings, during November, posted Q3 sales of $2.38 million. The company has a 52-week low of $1.46.

RSI Value: 28.61

28.61 SHFS Price Action: Shares of SHF Holdings fell 5.2% to close at $1.47 on Friday.

