5 Materials Stocks That Are Diving - And May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Albemarle Corporation ALB

Albemarle recently announced a $180 million investment in North Carolina Technology Park for advanced lithium technology. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $169.93 .

RSI Value: 25.96

25.96 ALB Price Action: Shares of Albemarle dropped 0.1% to settle at $214.04 on Wednesday.



Livent Corporation LTHM

Piper Sandler recently maintained Livent with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $42 to $38. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $19.35.

RSI Value: 27.24

27.24 LTHM Price Action: Shares of Livent dropped 2.1% to close at $19.52 on Wednesday, and added 0.8% in after-hours trading.



Origin Materials, Inc. ORGN

Origin Materials, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $4.1850.

RSI Value: 26.57

26.57 ORGN Price Action: Shares of Origin Materials dropped 2.8% to close at $4.23 on Wednesday, but added 0.5% in after-hours trading.



Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG

Lightwave Logic recently reported the issuance of U.S. patent for chip-scale packaging technique to enable foundry-level packaging of polymer modulators. The company’s 52-week low is $3.91.

RSI Value: 21.01

21.01 LWLG Price Action: Shares of Lightwave Logic gained 2.7% to close at $4.13 on Tuesday, and added 4.1% in after-hours trading.



Ascent Industries Co. ACNT

Ascent Industries recently said it has reauthorized the company’s share repurchase program which was set to expire on Feb. 17, 2023. The company has a 52-week low of $8.11.

RSI Value: 23.32

23.32 ACNT Price Action: Shares of Ascent Industries fell 3% to settle at $8.23 on Wednesday.

