Jim Cramer Says Eventbrite Has Great Management, Doesn't Recommend This Parabolic Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE: SKM) is good, but he doesn’t like the carrier business as it's getting competitive. He recommends owning Facebook if "you want metaverse" exposure.

Cramer said Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) is an event planning company with a great management.

The "Mad Money" said Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) stock has been trading up-and-down from the first day, and is now trading higher. Cramer said he doesn’t recommend a parabolic stock, calling it "too dangerous."

Cramer said he is not able to figure out why Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) has been moving lower "when everyone in its cohort" is going up.

Price Action: Shares of SK Telecom rose 1.4%, while Eventbrite’s stock gained 4.7% on Monday. Encore Wire shares gained 4.6%, while Origin Materials shares climbed 8% on Monday.