Tesla, Mesa Air Group And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Tesla Inc TSLA shares saw a surprise recovery on Wednesday. The company’s CEO Elon Musk reportedly told employees they should not be "bothered by stock market craziness" after the company’s stock dipped around 70% this year on concerns over softening demand for electric vehicles. “Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!” Musk reportedly said. Tesla shares gained 3.3% to close at $112.71 in regular trading session on Wednesday, and added another 1.2% in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA to post a quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $124.22 million after the closing bell. Mesa Air shares gained 0.9% to $1.19 in after-hours trading.

to post a quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $124.22 million after the closing bell. Mesa Air shares gained 0.9% to $1.19 in after-hours trading. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales topped expectations. Cal-Maine Foods shares dropped 5.1% to $59.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Hyzon Motors Inc HYZN shares jumped in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced it entered into an equity capital contribution agreement last week with Chevron New Energies, a division of Chevron’s U.S. business, and Raven SR. Hyzon Motors shares climbed 8.6% to $1.52 in the after-hours trading session.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said RXO, Inc. RXO will replace The Joint Corp. in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, January 5, 2023. RXO shares gained 4.2% to $17.00 in the after-hours trading session.

