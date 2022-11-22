Southwest Gas, Albemarle, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Fintech Play On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said HealthEquity Inc. HQY is “a stock that provides leadership in the health savings plan” segment. HealthEquity’s shares declined because of rising interest rates, she mentioned.

Open health savings plans for employees are what the company benefits from, “which is really a growing market and will continue,” Firestone stated.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX saying that it is “actually three companies in one” and, at under $79, its stock is “way too cheap” on a sum-of-its-parts basis. Activist Carl Icahn is “very heavily involved in the company,” he mentioned.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Albemarle Corporation ALB “had a nice 13% pullback” into the moving averages and trades at 21 times earnings. It has generated “fantastic revenue growth” of 91% over the last four quarters, he added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY saying that it was an “unsung hero.” Pharmaceutical companies can perform in both rising and falling markets, he stated.

