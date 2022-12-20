Jim Cramer Cautions On This Stock Up 20% YTD Because That 'Might Be Too Much For The Year'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT is up 20% and that "might be too much for the year."

When asked about DraftKings Inc. DKNG, he said, "I feel safer in my DraftKings than I do in a crypto. That said, gambling, not yet, but that stock is very inexpensive."

When asked about Applied Materials Inc AMAT, Cramer recommended waiting to see what Micron Technology, Inc. MU says during its recent earnings report though, because they are the "big daddy when it comes to that kind of semi."

The "Mad Money" host said M&T Bank Corporation MTB is "falling apart, and you know what, for no particular reason." It’s a "very, very well-run stock," he added.

"I have not been in favor of the carriers. I’m not going to change my mind," Cramer said, when asked about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK.

