Accenture, Adobe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $15.58 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares gained 0.9% to $283.70 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $15.58 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares gained 0.9% to $283.70 in after-hours trading. Adobe Inc ADBE reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Adobe said it sees full-year revenue in a range of $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion versus estimates of $19.37 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $15.15 and $15.45 per share versus estimates of $15.25 per share. Adobe shares gained 4.6% to $343.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL reported a new $50 million share repurchase program and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share. Shoe Carnival shares gained 1.4% to $22.10 in the after-hours trading session.

