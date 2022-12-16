ñol

Accenture, Adobe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 16, 2022 4:17 AM | 1 min read

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $15.58 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares gained 0.9% to $283.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Adobe Inc ADBE reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Adobe said it sees full-year revenue in a range of $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion versus estimates of $19.37 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $15.15 and $15.45 per share versus estimates of $15.25 per share. Adobe shares gained 4.6% to $343.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Darden shares gained 1.1% to $144.39 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL reported a new $50 million share repurchase program and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share. Shoe Carnival shares gained 1.4% to $22.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO to post quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $857.31 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares slipped 1.5% to $54.90 in the after-hours trading session.

