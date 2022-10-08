Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories.

The S&P 500 ended the week up by 0.83%, while the Nasdaq Composite finished down by 0.06% and the Dow Industrials closed 1.53% higher for the week.

The markets gave back most of the strong gains that started the week, as the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month, exceeding average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs.

Investors and economists are now looking ahead to a potential fourth consecutive 0.75% interest rate hike by the Fed in November.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Why Shark Tank Investor Kevin O'Leary Plans To Keep Buying Nvidia Stock 'The More It Gets Crushed,'" by Adam Eckert, looks at why Kevin O'Leary plans to continue to grow his position in NVIDIA Corp NVDA even as the stock is down more than 55% since the start of the year.

"Why This Twitter Analyst Is Raising The Stock's Price Target," by AJ Fabino, details the reason Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on Twitter Inc TWTR in anticipation of Elon Musk finalizing his acquisition of the microblogging platform.

In "'Greater Competition In Traditional Gaming': Microsoft Says Sony And Nintendo Will Benefit From Activision Acquisition," Chris Katje writes that Microsoft Corporation MSFT launched a new page to provide information on its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI.

The Bears

"Tesla Shares Will Remain Under Pressure After Twitter-Deal News, Analyst Says — Unless Elon Musk Gives Clarity," by Shanthi Rexaline, explains why Future Fund analyst Gary Black says Tesla Inc TSLA shares will likely continue to underperform as long as the Musk/Twitter deal remains in flux.

In "Apple Watch User Says He Ended Up In Emergency Room After His Gadget Exploded," Ananya Gairola writes that an Apple Inc AAPL Watch user reportedly ended up in an emergency room after his device malfunctioned and eventually exploded.

"Ford Hikes F-150 Lightning Price By 11% To Soften Inflation, Supply Chain Blows: Here's Its New Price Tag," by Bhavik Nair, details Ford Motor Company's F plan to raise the price of its F-150 Lightning Pro electric truck by close to 11%

