Apple Watch User Says He Ended Up In Emergency Room After His Gadget Exploded

An Apple Inc. AAPL watch user reportedly ended up in an emergency room after his device expanded, overheated, started smoking and eventually exploded, all in the course of an evening and night.

What Happened: The Apple Watch Series 7 user said that the device was becoming significantly hotter than usual when he was wearing it, according to a report in 9to5Mac. He then saw the watch’s back had cracked. The operating system also began alerting him about the need to turn off the device because of its rising temperature.

The user then complained to Apple support and was instructed not to touch the device until he heard back from them.

The following morning, the user noticed that the watch was even hotter and decided to take a few photos to send to Apple support. While he was doing so, he heard “crackling sounds” from the watch and instinctively threw it out of the window, but not before it “exploded.”

The person then visited an emergency room, fearing lead poisoning, according to the report.

An email sent to Apple by Benzinga seeking comments didn't elicit any response until the time of publishing this story.

Why It's Important: The Apple Watch is an important product for the Cupertino, California-based company. And this is not the first time that the device has come under scrutiny for safety-related issues.

In December 2021, following the watchOS 8.3 update, many users complained that they were unable to charge their Apple Watch Series 7, according to Forbes.

Last year, a group of customers sued Apple alleging that every generation of the company's watch has a "dangerous safety hazard" that can cause injuries.

