Bitcoin Holders Could Be Lovin' It At A McDonald's Location In This Country That Now Accepts The Crypto

One location of a leading fast-food restaurant company has begun accepting Bitcoin for payments inside the store. Here are the details.

What Happened: A McDonalds Inc MCD location in the town of Lugano, Switzerland now accepts Bitcoin BTC/USD as a payment option. The news comes as the crypto community has rallied for years for the restaurant company to accept cryptocurrency such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD at all locations.

A video shared by Bitcoin Magazine has more than 430,000 views on Twitter showing a customer paying with Bitcoin at a location in Lugano, which has a population of around 60,000.

The video shows a customer ordering via a kiosk, getting a printout receipt and paying by scanning a QR code generated by the cashier. The receipt shows GoCrypto, the name of a leading global crypto and card payment infrastructure company.

Why It’s Important: As highlighted by CoinTelegraph, the city of Lugano is one of the most cryptocurrency-friendly in the region. The city signed a deal with Tether USDT/USD to launch several initiatives to fund crypto startups and crypto adoption by local businesses.

Residents of Lugano can also pay their taxes using cryptocurrency with payments for parking tickets and public services using cryptocurrency coming soon. More than 200 different businesses in the region are expected to allow cryptocurrency payments.

This McDonald’s location is now on the list of restaurants and businesses that accept Bitcoin as a payment option.

While McDonald’s does not accept cryptocurrency for payment on a global level, it has locations in several countries that use third-party options to accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin as a payment option. All the McDonald’s locations in El Salvador, a country that made Bitcoin legal tender, accept the leading cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG uses Flexa to accept cryptocurrency as a payment option at locations and has launched crypto-themed promotions, as other restaurants have.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin traded at $19,929.76, down 0.94% for the day. Bitcoin has traded between $17,708.62 and $68,789.63 over the last 52 weeks.

Photo: JOCA_PH via Shutterstock



