Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Marathon Oil And Why Coinbase May End Ethereum Staking

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories.
Wall Street's rally of four consecutive weeks came to an end on Friday, as stocks took a sharp downturn. The S&P 500 finished the week lower by 1.21%, while the Dow was down by a slight 0.16%, and the Nasdaq saw the biggest weekly decline, closing 2.62% lower.
Traders got jittery this week after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting and comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard indicating that further rate increases by the Fed are likely in the near term.
The markets were also rattled by the plunging price of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's BBBY stock, which collapsed by more than 40% after Ryan Cohen sold his entire stake in the company.
Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.
The Bulls
"Tesla Supercharger Network Opens To Non-Tesla Owners, Here's How Much It Could Cost," by Chris Katje, looks at Tesla Inc's TSLA plan to expand access to its network of Tesla Superchargers worldwide to non-Tesla vehicles.
"These 5 Dividend Payers Just Got A Lot More Attractive: Passive Income For Investors In The Energy Sector," by Robert Kuczmarski, highlights energy companies, like Marathon Oil Corporation MRO, which dividend stock investors should consider.
"Dave Portnoy: My Net Worth Is Tied To One Stock, Other Stuff Is 'All Fun And Games,'" by Wayne Duggan, reveals what Barstool founder and CEO Dave Portnoy plans to do after his company was fully bought out by PENN Entertainment Inc PENN.
For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Done. What's The Next Meme Stock? This Former Hedge Funder Has One Guess
Is The Bear Market Over? What To Watch On The SPY As The Market ETF Bumps Into Major Bull, Bear Indicator
Amazon Prime Eyes To Poach Rival Film Executives To Boost Presence
The Bears
"Apple Said To Lay Off 100 Recruiter Contractors As It Slows Down Hiring, Shift Return-To-Office Deadline," by Shanthi Rexaline, details why Apple Inc AAPL has been slowing hiring, and has reportedly laid off recruiter contractors in the past week.
"Coinbase Could Shut Down Ethereum Staking Due To Regulatory Risks, CEO Says," by Ryan McNamara, explains why Coinbase Global Inc COIN CEO Brian Armstrong will likely opt to shut down Ethereum ETH/USD staking rather than comply with the OFAC’s requirements to censor the blockchain.
"Short Sellers Are Ramping Up Their Bets Against Tech Stocks: Analyst Says This May Be A 'Bear Rally,'" by Wayne Duggan, looks at a new report by S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky suggesting that short sellers expect more weakness ahead for tech stocks.
For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:
Jim Cramer Says You Should Avoid This Fortune 500 Company: It's A 'Mess Right Now'
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author To Buy This Financial Asset: 'Time To Open My Mind'
'I Didn't Sleep For 8 Days,' Terra Luna Founder Do Kwon Tells Coinage Following Crypto Collapse
Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.