Apple Said To Lay Off 100 Recruiter Contractors As It Slows Down Hiring, Shift Return-To-Office Deadline

Apple, Inc. AAPL, which was rumored to be slowing hiring, has reportedly laid off recruiter contractors in the past week.
Apple Wields The Axe: In a rare move, Apple let go of 100 recruiters spread across its offices, including those in Texas and Singapore, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in a report, citing people who asked not to be identified. The move underlines the company’s quest to slow down hiring and spending, he added.
The tech giant reportedly told the affected contractors that the layoffs were in line with its current business needs. Terminated contractors were promised two weeks’ pay and medical benefits, the report said.
Alphabet, Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG Cloud division has told its employees to perform or face the risk of elimination, a Business Insider report said last week. CEO Sundar Pichai has recently hinted at hiring and spending slowdowns.
Among the other tech stalwarts announcing jobs cuts recently are Snap, Inc. SNAP and Tesla, Inc. TSLA.
Read how FAANG stocks performed in the first half of 2022
Apple’s New Return-To-Office Deadline: After the COVID-19 resurgence scuttled Apple’s previous plans of bringing employees back to the office for three days a week, the company has now zeroed in on a new deadline, Bloomberg said in a separate report.
The new plan, which is to be initially implemented at the company’s Silicon Valley office, calls for employees to return for at least three days a week, beginning on Sept. 5, the report said. While mandating Tuesdays and Thursdays for working from the office, the company has given individual teams the flexibility of choosing a regular third day, it added.
Apple employees are currently on a two-day-a-week schedule.
Price Action: Apple closed Monday’s session 0.63% higher at $173.19, according to Benzinga Pro.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.