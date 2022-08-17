'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author To Buy This Financial Asset: 'Time To Open My Mind'

Even as the equity market scripts a turnaround, a famous investor has had a change of heart regarding investment options.
“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki said, after listening to author Harry Dent, he is buying two-year U.S. Treasury notes. Dent, who often predicts the direction of the stock market and economy, suggested on his YouTube channel late last week that the market is about to crash.
The recent bounce should go to 50% retracement on the Nasdaq, Dent said, adding, “This is the time for people that did not get out the first time around to get out of stocks."
Kiyosaki said he doesn’t invest in things the Federal Reserve or Wall Street prints, apparently referring to bonds and stocks.
“Time to OPEN my MIND,” he said.
This is an about-face from Kiyosaki, who said in late April he sees the risk of a bond market crash.
T-notes are relatively safer investment bets, which are preferred options for investors in times of uncertainties and economic downturn, given these are debt instruments, issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government.
Kiyosaki also referred to Jim Rickards, an investment banker and media commentator on finance and precious month, who has called for the biggest crash in history to occur on Sept. 21, 2022.
Kiyosaki asked his Twitter followers to check out both men.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY closed Tuesday's session up 0.20% at $429.70, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
