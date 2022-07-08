ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Jim Cramer Says Applied Materials Is 'Too Good A Company'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Why Jim Cramer Says Applied Materials Is 'Too Good A Company'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Comstock Resources Inc CRK is a "very cheap stock."

Cramer said Moderna Inc MRNA has now come down enough. "I would want to own Moderna. I do like Pfizer Inc PFE more," he added

When asked about Chegg Inc CHGG, Cramer said, "I don’t know what to make of Chegg … it seems like the bulls are going to win on this stock."

The "Mad Money" host recommended buying Gentex Corporation GNTX. "I’m starting to warm up to autos," he added.

Cramer said ONEOK Inc OKE is a "fantastic" stock.

Applied Materials Inc AMAT is at 12 times earnings and it’s "too good a company," Cramer said. He also added that Lam Research Corporation LRCX is "really terrific down here, too."

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas