Why Jim Cramer Says Applied Materials Is 'Too Good A Company'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Comstock Resources Inc CRK is a "very cheap stock."

Cramer said Moderna Inc MRNA has now come down enough. "I would want to own Moderna. I do like Pfizer Inc PFE more," he added

When asked about Chegg Inc CHGG, Cramer said, "I don’t know what to make of Chegg … it seems like the bulls are going to win on this stock."

The "Mad Money" host recommended buying Gentex Corporation GNTX. "I’m starting to warm up to autos," he added.

Cramer said ONEOK Inc OKE is a "fantastic" stock.

Applied Materials Inc AMAT is at 12 times earnings and it’s "too good a company," Cramer said. He also added that Lam Research Corporation LRCX is "really terrific down here, too."