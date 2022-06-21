Jim Cramer Says This Is A Terrific Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rapid7, Inc. RPD doesn’t make money, so he will not go for it.

When asked about Aegon N.V. AEG, Cramer said he likes Chubb Limited CB more than the former. He added, "These companies do very well at this particular moment in the cycle. I think you’re in a good one."

Cramer said Coterra Energy Inc CTRA is terrific and is down huge. He recommends buying the stock as it’s an "inexpensive stock with a giant dividend."

When asked about NVIDIA Corp NVDA, Cramer said, "You have to buy it gingerly… because the sellers just come out of the woodwork every time the stock goes up." He recommends buying the stock.

The "Mad Money" host believes Abbvie Inc ABBV will go higher.

When asked about American Airlines Group Inc AAL, Cramer said, "Typically, I don’t recommend airlines, but at $12, that factors in nothing but depression and I do not think we are going to get depression. So, I’m going to say okay to that."

