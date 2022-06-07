Here's What Jim Cramer Has To Say About Realty Income, Energy Transfer And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Energy Transfer LP ET is "worth owning, because that whole group is going up and going up big."

When asked about Ryder System Inc R, he said, "If you want trucking, I’m going to send you to ArcBest Corporation ARCB."

The "Mad Money" host said he recommends buying Realty Income Corporation O as it’s a terrific company.

When asked about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM, he said, "I’m going to have to say I missed it, and I’m moving on."

Cramer said he would not recommend UWM Holdings Corporation UWMC, even though it looks very cheap.

