JP Morgan Sees Buying Opportunities In Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Citing These Reasons

- The 2021's deep selloff in Chinese stocks could finally be on the verge of a turnaround, Bloomberg quoted JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM strategist Marko Kolanovic.
- Kolanovic expected the Chinese equities to have reached their turning point with ease in lockdowns, continued growth support measures, and possible relaxation in the regulatory crackdown.
- Recently reports surfaced regarding China looking to end its yearlong regulatory probe on DiDi Global Inc DIDI and two other companies by this week.
- Despite economists slashing the growth targets, any incremental improvement from the ease in lockdowns, regulations, and further stimulus should bode well for Chinese stocks in the coming quarters, Kolanovic added.
- The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index surged on June 6, paring losses for the past year amid heightened regulatory scrutiny and China's stringent Covid Zero policy.
- Recently, Kolanovic downplayed fears of a looming recession and projected the U.S. stock market to rebound during the second half of the year.
- Kolanovic saw the past year's declines creating an opportunity for investors with possible additional government stimulus.
- Kolanovic acknowledged that the recent economic data hinted toward an improved outlook after the dismal Q2 data.
- JP Morgan recently upgraded multiple Chinese internet companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA, within months of calling them "uninvestable."
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.73% at $99.73 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Photo by Rico Shen via Wikimedia
