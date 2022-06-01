Jim Cramer Shares His Opinion On Roblox, Century Aluminum And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he can’t recommend Roblox Corp RBLX as it is not making money.

When asked about Novavax, Inc. NVAX, he said, "We have Pfizer Inc. PFE and we have BioNTech SE BNTX, and that’s what we needed."

The "Mad Money" host believes the metals have peaked, and therefore he can’t recommend Century Aluminum Company CENX.

Cramer said he needs to do some more research on Mitek Systems, Inc. MITK.

When asked about Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY, Cramer said, "We’re dealing with a lot of peaking of a lot of different metals." He recommends staying away from the stock.

Cramer said that the CEO of Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC is doing a good job, but he brought Bausch and Lomb’s subsidiary to the market at a "very bad time. And that’s really, really crushed the stock."

When asked about Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD, he said, "You’ve got to wait for it to come in, because it’s going to come in a little more and then we’re going to buy some more."

