Why Jim Cramer Prefers These 2 Semiconductor Stocks

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 7:47 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI has been getting destroyed.

When asked about indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI, he said: "The only two semis in that space that you want to own are NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON."

Cramer recommended buying more shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW as he believes that quarter was very good.

The "Mad Money" host said he prefers Magna International Inc. MGA over Tenneco Inc. TEN.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas