Why Cramer Recommends Selling Lithium Americas Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Informatica Inc. INFA is now "down so much that I think it’s actually a buy." However, it "should not have come public again until things were better."

When asked about Lithium Americas Corp. LAC, Cramer said, "These companies are making way too much money." He recommended selling the stock, as it "won’t stay like that."

The "Mad Money" host recommended buying Capri Holdings Limited CPRI.

When asked about TechnipFMC plc FTI, he said, "That’s a gutsy one if you think oil’s going to go back over to $100."

Cramer believes Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT is a buy. "It is hated, but it is a great company,” he noted.

When asked about EnLink Midstream, LLC ENLC, Cramer said, "I’m going to see you on that one and I’m going to raise you Enbridge Inc. ENB."

Cramer said you can’t own Canopy Growth Corporation CGC until the fed legalizes cannabis.

Check out our premarket coverage here.