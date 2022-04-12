11 Stocks Moving Towards A VWAP Breakout: Tellurian, SM Energy, Freshworks And More

Volume-weighted average price or VWAP is the ratio of total volume traded divided by the total volume traded for a chosen time frame.

VWAP is an important indicator for intraday trading as it graphically tracks the average price of a stock, relative to the traded volume.

The goal of the indicator is to provide traders insight into a trend and the value of a security. Similar to moving averages, VWAP reflects a bullish sentiment when prices are above VWAP and bearish sentiment when prices are below VWAP.

This allows traders to identify support or resistance levels.

VWAP is calculated by multiplying the sum of the price by volume, divided by total volume. To break it down further, VWAP is the dollars traded for each transaction, multiplied by the number of shares traded, divided by the total shares traded.

Essentially, it helps a trader determine if they've chosen a good entry point, confirming a trend to buy or short.

Using it practically:

Long setup:

Stock price moves above a previous swing high

Identify the confluence area between VWAP and a 50% retracement level

Buy a possible rejection of the confluence (buy/sell signal) level

Short setup:

Stock price moves below a previous swing low

Identify the confluence area between VWAP and the 50% retracement level

Sell a possible rejection of the confluence (buy/sell signal) level

According to Benzinga Pro, these high volume stocks are nearing a VWAP breakout:

Southwestern Energy Company SWN

Yamana Gold Inc AUY

Tellurian Inc TELL

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC

Adapthealth Corp AHCO

Freshworks Inc FRSH

SM Energy Co SM

Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc NEX

Kohl's Corporation KSS

Opko Health Inc. OPK

Transocean LTD RIG