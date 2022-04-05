Cramer Shares His Thoughts On PubMatic, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said although Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. KLIC is a very well-run company, but he likes KLA Corporation KLAC more and his favorite Lam Research Corporation LRCX.

He notes that Prospect Capital Corporation PSEC has to open their books, therefore, "I’m gun shy," he said.

Cramer recommended having Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH as a speculative stock.

The "Mad Money" host said although PubMatic, Inc. PUBM is good, he likes Google GOOGL over the former.

