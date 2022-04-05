QQQ
QQQ
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On PubMatic, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals And More

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 5, 2022 10:07 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said although Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. KLIC is a very well-run company, but he likes KLA Corporation KLAC more and his favorite Lam Research Corporation LRCX.

He notes that Prospect Capital Corporation PSEC has to open their books, therefore, "I’m gun shy," he said.

Cramer recommended having Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH as a speculative stock.

The "Mad Money" host said although PubMatic, Inc. PUBM is good, he likes Google GOOGL over the former.

Also Read: Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Way Too Speculative'

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas