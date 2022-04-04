Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Way Too Speculative'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said 23andMe Holding Co. ME is losing money. "To me, buy it and put it away," he commented.

When asked about WW International, Inc. WW, Cramer said, "There’s just nothing that I find that’s growth or of interest to me."

The "Mad Money" host said Nikola Corporation NKLA is going to "lose money as far as the eye can see."

Cramer said Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY is way too speculative. He added, "I don’t want you in there."

