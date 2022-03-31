Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Crocs, Hertz Global And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Olin Corporation’s OLN pricing is not going to hold up. He warned investors to remain careful with the stock.

When asked about Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ, Cramer said, "Let it run." He recommended staying long with the stock.

The "Mad Money" host recommended avoiding Crocs, Inc. CROX.

Cramer said JD.com, Inc. JD is "too risky."

When asked about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, he said, "Fertilizer plays tend to be very volatile." He recommended the caller take out half of the company’s shares, and "play with the rest."

Cramer said Canopy Growth Corporation CGC is "too low to sell at $7."

