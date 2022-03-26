Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta, Disney And A Company Carl Icahn Calls An Example Of 'What's Wrong With Corporate America'

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included the world's top EV maker and a leading technology company.

A social media platform along with a multinational entertainment conglomerate were among the bearish calls seen.

For the second straight week, investors showed confidence amid the war in Ukraine and anticipated year-long rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 was up 1.8% for the week, resulting in a two-week rebound of 8.1%, the biggest move for the index since late 2020. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2%, resulting in an over 10% gain in the past two weeks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% for the week.

Consumer confidence for March was at its lowest level since August 2011, according to a University of Michigan survey released Friday. The survey found that Americans have a more pessimistic outlook on the economy, especially lower-income households, over fears of reduced living standards due to high inflation.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

In "Is Tesla 'About To Have A Big Run'? Why Jim Cramer Says EV Stock Could Lead The Market Higher," Adam Eckert writes that CNBC's Jim Cramer said everything is lining up for Tesla Inc TSLA at just the right time as the EV maker officially opened its new German electric vehicle plant on Tuesday.

"Apple A 'Clear Favorite' For This Analyst Now That Fed Roadmap Is Clear: Is iPhone 13 A Major Factor?" by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, outlines why Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Apple Inc AAPL remains a “clear favorite” as Wall Street starts to gravitate toward tech stocks again following the Fed's outlook on monetary policy.

"Why Does BofA Analyst Like Deutsche Bank Stock?" by Priya Nigam, explains why a BofA analyst says Deutsche Bank AG DB is poised to benefit from interest rate hikes and market volume growth.

The Bears

"Carl Icahn On The Fallout Of Corporate America: 'There Very Well Could Be A Recession Or Worse'," by Adam Eckert, explains why activist investor Carl Icahn thinks "there very well could be a recession" and why Southwest Gas Holdings Inc SWX is a quintessential example of "what's wrong in corporate America."

In "Facebook Parent Meta Employees Seek Greener Pastures Post Stock Meltdown," Anusuya Lahiri writes that several Meta Platforms Inc FB employees burdened with underwater stock options looked to exit the social media giant following its plunging stock prices.

"Duped By Disney Stock? Why This Investor Is Waving Goodbye," by Adam Eckert, outlines why a major investor thinks those who bought Walt Disney Co DIS stock at any point over the last year became victims of the mousetrap.

