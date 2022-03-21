 Skip to main content

Read Why RBC Capital Slashed Price Targets Of Uber, Lyft
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 11:14am   Comments
Read Why RBC Capital Slashed Price Targets Of Uber, Lyft
  • RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson slashed the price target on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to $50 from $65 (57% upside) but kept an Outperform
  • Erickson cut the price target on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) to $50 from $53 (37% upside) and kept an Outperform
  • Erickson cited the findings from RBC's proprietary driver supply analysis that gave a relative advantage to Lyft while noting that the company's share gains found in the October study have likely decreased. 
  • Also Read: Uber Adds Surcharge To Help Drivers Bear Rising Gas PricesLyft, GrubHub Follow Uber, Boost Gig Driver Pay
  • Ride-hailing demand returned strong with the reopening and likely spring and summer travel inflection.
  • However, the supply trailed demand as the rising fuel costs made the value proposition less compelling. 
  • The driver supply has worsened for both players and could indicate rising driver incentive expense pressure and less margin upside potential.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 4.45% at $31.88, LYFT lower by 5.62% at $36.45 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for UBER

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2022WedbushMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for UBER

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

