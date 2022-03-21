 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Piper Sandler Lists Reasons Behind Its Optimistic View On Qualcomm
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 6:27am   Comments
Share:
Piper Sandler Lists Reasons Behind Its Optimistic View On Qualcomm
  • Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar is "pounding the table" and reiterated an Overweight on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) with a $225 price target (46.1% upside). 
  • Qualcomm is an attractive investment despite macroeconomic uncertainty reflecting its exposure to the Internet of Things.
  • Investors continue to assign a handset multiple to the stock, while Qualcomm is set to capitalize on an already proliferating interest of things opportunity. 
  • Kumar views Qualcomm as one of the very few models that can address the sophisticated compute and connectivity opportunities for low, mid, and high volume units. 
  • Meanwhile, Qualcomm is doing a great job selling chips for premium Android smartphones from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Chinese vendors, making up for the shortfall created after Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) decided to make its wireless chips for the iPhone.
  • Qualcomm also has significant opportunities in the automotive and personal computer markets.
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 0.17% at $153.73 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for QCOM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for QCOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QCOM)

Elon Musk Tells BMW There Are No Shortcuts To Full Self-Driving — Has This Advice Instead
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With QCOM
Here's Why Apple Analysts Are Bullish Over 'Peek Performance' Event
BZ Chart Of The Day: Memes Meltdown
Looking At Qualcomm's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com