Piper Sandler Lists Reasons Behind Its Optimistic View On Qualcomm
- Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar is "pounding the table" and reiterated an Overweight on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) with a $225 price target (46.1% upside).
- Qualcomm is an attractive investment despite macroeconomic uncertainty reflecting its exposure to the Internet of Things.
- Investors continue to assign a handset multiple to the stock, while Qualcomm is set to capitalize on an already proliferating interest of things opportunity.
- Kumar views Qualcomm as one of the very few models that can address the sophisticated compute and connectivity opportunities for low, mid, and high volume units.
- Meanwhile, Qualcomm is doing a great job selling chips for premium Android smartphones from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Chinese vendors, making up for the shortfall created after Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) decided to make its wireless chips for the iPhone.
- Qualcomm also has significant opportunities in the automotive and personal computer markets.
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 0.17% at $153.73 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for QCOM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
