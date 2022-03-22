Is Tesla 'About To Have A Big Run'? Why Jim Cramer Says EV Stock Could Lead The Market Higher

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Tesla Inc TSLA officially opened its new German electric vehicle plant Tuesday as the company aims to diversify manufacturing outside of the U.S. and China. Following the news, Jim Cramer said everything is lining up for Tesla at just the right time.

What To Know: "I think Tesla stock is about to have a big run," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

He highlighted analyst expectations that Tesla will reach an overall run rate allowing it to produce about 2 million units by the end of the year.

Tesla also seems to have figured out how to handle supply chain constraints better than the competition, Cramer said. Tuesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony at Gigafactory Berlin represents the de-risking measures the company is taking in relation to China, he said.

"Tesla stock could be a major leader here," Cramer said.

Tesla makes "the best" electric vehicles, the CNBC host said. He compared Tesla's stronghold on the electric vehicle market to Ford Motor Co's F market dominance upon the release of the Model T and Model A.

"Everybody's got electric cars, but he [actually] sells electric cars," Cramer said of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded between $546.98 and $1,243.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 2.67% at $945.79 Tuesday morning.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.