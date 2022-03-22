Why Jim Cramer Likes Truist Financial

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said PPG Industries, Inc. PPG shares are down too much as the company has been hurt by raw costs, but that’s going to end finally. He recommended buying the stock if "you can handle disappointment at this point."

When asked about AppFolio, Inc. APPF, Cramer said, "You’ve got a software portfolio that is meant for housing. And I think it’s much needed, and it reminds me very much of Anaplan, Inc. PLAN, which got a bid [on Monday] from Thoma Bravo."

Cramer said the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK dividend is too high, but with the situation in Ukraine, he believes it’s "actually going to be good for the next year."

The "Mad Money" host said VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGY will work due to higher oil prices, even though he doesn’t like the company’s business model.

When asked about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA, Cramer said, "typically, I would not be a fan, because they did have issues." He added, "As much as I like Plains, I like Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD more, but I will back Plains."

Cramer said he likes Truist Financial Corporation TFC. He added, "They’re in the right place where wealth is, they’re a very smart-run bank, I think it’s a good place to be."

