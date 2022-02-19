Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Xpeng, Disney, Apple, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a Chinese EV maker and an entertainment and media conglomerate.

A social media/metaverse company along with a leading chipmaker were among the bearish calls seen.

The markets tumbled this week as investors were monitoring the growing tension between Russia and Ukraine. President Joe Biden said there's significant U.S. intelligence that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to attack Ukraine, and that an invasion could come within days. The prospects of repeated interest rate hikes by the Fed, which could start in March, is also weighing down the markets.

The S&P 500 index fell 1.6% this week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite came down by 1.8%. Energy, communications services and financials were the worst-performing sectors for the week.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $3.2M In This Chinese Tesla Rival," by Rachit Vats, looks at why Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management raised its exposure in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV).

Adam Eckert writes that BofA added The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to its US-1 list with a Buy rating and a $191 price target in "BofA Adds Disney To US-1 List: Why This Investor Says The Stock Is Headed To $200."

"Why This Apple Analyst Predicts Another 'Record Year' From Cupertino," by Shanthi Rexaline outlines why a Tigress Financial analyst is optimistic that Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) can sustain the momentum from its record first-quarter results throughout 2022.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Ray Dalio's Hedge Fund Trimmed Tesla Stake In Q4 And Loaded Up More Shares In This Chinese Rival

Nvidia Aims To Transform The Auto Industry: Why Jim Cramer Is Telling Competitors To Pay Attention

Coinbase Website Sees Massive Influx Of Visitors After Super Bowl Ad

The Bears

In "David Einhorn Places Bets Against Tesla — Again," Adam Eckert writes that Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn, a longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) bear, who previously paid the price for betting against the electric vehicle company, is back at it.

"Texas Attorney General Prosecutes Facebook Parent Meta: All You Need To Know," by Anusuya Lahiri reports on a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general against Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) for its longstanding and discontinued use of facial-recognition technology.

"Nvidia's Crypto Mining Chip Sales Decline 77% Quarter-Over-Quarter: What You Need To Know," by Samyuktha Sriram, explains the significance of a big decline in revenue for NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) line of cryptocurrency mining processors (CMP) over the last quarter.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Cathie Wood Dumps $56M In Palantir Shares After Dismal Earnings

This Robot-Run ETF Cut Tesla Stake In January And Initiated Positions In These 2 Tech Giants

Starbucks Faces Chinese Boycott Calls After Store Was Rude To Police Officers

